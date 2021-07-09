Michael Mangum Sullivan, 72, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home.
Michael was born Thursday, Feb. 24, 1949, in Greenwood, Miss., the son of the late Buford Sullivan and the late Catherine Mangum Sullivan. He was the husband of Mary Hasken Sullivan, who survives.
Michael served as an SP4 in the United States Army from 1969 until 1971. He was a member of Amvets and Disabled American Veterans and was also a talented musician.
Also, surviving are daughters, Laura Catherine Sullivan of Russellville, Ky. and Theresa Dawn Sullivan of Frankfort, Ky.; sister, Barbara Catherine Sullivan of Greenwood, Miss.; grandchildren, Lucian Kain Mallory and Alastair Ewan Mallory, both of Russellville, Ky., and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Friday, July 2 at 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Cemetery located at Deerlick Road Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Father Ken Mikulcik officiating. Price Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
