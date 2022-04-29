Mary Ellen “Mannie” VanVactor, 73, of Owensboro, Ky. passed away on April 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial followed at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation began from 3-8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Thursday, April 28 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
