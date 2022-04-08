Virgil Scruggs, 63, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service was will be held Friday, April 8 at 5 p.m. at the Schochoh Community Center. Visitation will begin at the Schochoh Community Center Friday, April 8 from 12 p.m. until the service. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
