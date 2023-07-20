Maydeen Bailey, age 73, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 1, 1950, to the late Joseph Ili and Sarah Kekela Hilo Ili. She was a retired teacher with the Kentucky Teacher Retirement System. She was a teacher in Hawaii, Guam, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Germany; was the 1998 Logan County Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year; was a member of the deGraffenried Chorale, and was a member of Southern Heights Baptist Church. She was also the volleyball coach at Russellville High and Russellville Middle Schools. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ellsworth Ili as well as her sister, Mary Jane Makua.
Maydeen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mitchell Glenn Bailey; one son, John Andrew Kekela Bailey and wife Samantha of Bowling Green, Ky.; one daughter, Joanna Kekela Novelo and husband Juan of Mexico; one sister, Mele Ah Ho; one sister-in-law, Anne Ili, and four grandchildren, Caitlyn Bailey, Jordan Bailey, Natalie Novelo, and Nikko Novelo.
Funeral services for Maydeen Kekela Bailey will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at Southern Heights Baptist Church with Bro. Carl Freudenthal, Bro. Jered Patrick, and Bro. Phillip Alexander officiating. Visitation at the church will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation Thursday at the church will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Letter written to Maydeen from her husband, Mitchell.
On July 14, Maydeen Bailey lost a 23-year battle with cancer and went home to be with the Lord. She passed away at home peacefully in her sleep. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband, two children, and four grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Mom Mom. She taught special education and impacted a lot of lives. In addition to Russellville High School, Greenbrier High School, and Jo Byrns High School, she taught two years on the island of Guam, and three years in Nanua, Germany. She was a beautiful Princess from a magical island who married a pirate but never complained about it for 44 years. She was a faithful servant who led her whole family to the Lord. Her requested Bible verse was Psalm 121:7-8. The Lord will protect you from harm, He will protect your life, the Lord will protect your coming and going, both now and forever. In Hawaiian, Aloha can mean Hello, Goodbye, Love. I say Aloha (I love you), Aloha (Goodbye for now), Aloha (Hello, I will join you soon with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ).
Aloha Ke Akua
(God is Love)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.