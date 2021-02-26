Ruby Lorine Rigsby, age 89, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Clarksville, Tenn.
Ruby was born in Logan County, Ky. on Jan. 18, 1932, to the late Annie Mae Nash. She was a member of the Bethel Methodist Church and formerly worked with the News-Democrat and South Central Bell.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Rigsby, and a son, Kenneth Dale Rigsby.
She is survived by her two sons, Randy Rigsby (Susie) and Steve Rigsby both of Russellville, Ky.; her daughter, Judy Parker of Russellville, Ky.; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ruby Lorine Rigsby were conducted Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Paul Allen and Bro. Andrew Huffingham officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Michael Wright, Ryan Parker, Nathan Wright, Seth Wright, Trevor Wright, and Scott Harper.
