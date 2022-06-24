Anna Dean Arnold, 90, of Dunmor, Ky., went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 2:58 a.m. at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mrs. Arnold was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Penrod, Ky. and was a member of Dunmor Baptist Church. She was a retired school teacher, having spent her entire career teaching at Hughes Kirk School in Beechmont, Ky. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was at her happiest with her family around her. She carried her faith with her throughout her life and loved the Lord.
Mrs. Arnold was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Neal Arnold; son, Lannie Arnold; parents, Dennis and Chloe Dean Baker; sisters, Sybil Ottman and Betty Lee, and brothers, J.R. Baker and Grover Baker.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joyce Arnold; children, Jeff (Connie) Arnold, Dwyane (Pam) Arnold, and Gwyn (Tony) Graham; grandchildren, Tracy Arnold, Chastity Browning, Jamey and Aaron Arnold, Thomas Graham, and Molly Borum; great-grandchildren, Hunter Browning, Trey, Austin, Annie Jo and Aason Arnold, Sebastian Seals-Arnold, Charlotte, Magnolia, and Annie Graham, and Brooks, Graham, and Amos Borum.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Hughes officiating, assisted by family friend Barry Silvey. A private burial will be held in the Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, June 24 after 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Dunmor Cemetery Fund, 137 School House Lane, Dunmor, KY 42339. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
