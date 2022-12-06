On Nov. 15, 2022, the light passed from the kind and warm eyes of John Allen Martin, a man who “never met a stranger.” John was originally from Russellville, Ky., born Dec. 9, 1945, to John Edwin and Bess Carolyn Matherly Martin.
John was a product of Russellville (Ky.) High School and Western Kentucky University, and he was fiercely loyal to his home state. John served as an Army combat soldier in the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Betty Tucker, in 1980. He worked in the insurance business in Russellville, and then he and Betty moved to Cobb County, Ga. in 1985, where he pursued careers in retail and in government administration (Cobb County’s National Crime Investigation Center). In the last five years of his life, he battled, without complaint, a trio of debilitating diseases, under the loving care of Betty and her sister Sue Tucker.
John is survived by his wife Betty and her sister Sue, his brother Will Martin (wife Jeanie Nelson), niece Anne Martin, nephew Whit Martin (wife Lauren), grandnephew William Martin, grandniece Eliza Martin, and numerable cousins and their families.
John loved sports, and he managed the impossible task of deep loyalty to teams of the arch-rival universities of Kentucky and Georgia. He was known for his beaming smile and his love of people. He was devoted to his wife and his extended family. Many in his wide circle of friends and family could count on a regular “checking-in” phone call from John. If one’s life can be measured by smiles and love, he was one of the world’s champions.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Russellville, Ky. at 11 a.m., on Dec. 10. Dr. Robert Hall of Farmville, Va., the husband of John’s cousin Jackie, will conduct the service. Visitation will follow at the church’s Parish House. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org). Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
