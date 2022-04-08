Cliva (C.W.) Walton Harris, Jr., age 86, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Creekwood Place Rehab in Russellville, Ky.
He was born Wednesday, Sept. 18, 1935, in Martwick, Ky., the son of the late Cliva Walton Harris, Sr. and the late Viola Coursey Harris. He was the husband of Martha Wiles Harris, who survives.
C.W. taught Industrial Arts for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education for 15 years. Prior to that, he served as an SMSgt in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1974. He was a veteran of Vietnam. He was a member of Elk Lick Baptist Church.
Also, surviving are sons, Randy Harris (Malia) of Lewisburg, Ky. and Kenny Harris of Ariz.; daughters, Audrey Harris of Forest Grove, Ore. and Rhonda Arnold (Larry Wayne) of Lewisburg, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Douglas Harris (Whitney), Anna Gilbert (Chase), Evan Harris (Brittany), Andrew Arnold (Ashley), Abby Arnold, Kailey Hughes, Eddie Harris, and Heather Harris, and three great-grandchildren, Ellis Arnold, Harper Harris, and Layton Harris.
C.W. was predeceased by sons, Carl Harris and Danny Harris; brothers, Ben Taylor Harris and Paul Harris, and sister, JoNell James.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St. Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Bro. Jeremy Whitney and Bro. Chris Odle officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, Ky. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Chosen Children Ministries 9420 Asheville Hwy. Inman, SC 29349 or Camp Crossway, Inc. 45425 S. 35950 Road Pawnee, OK 74058.
