Linda K. Sherrod, 75, peacefully passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Linda was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church (Lewisburg), was a homemaker, and worked for many years as a florist. She enjoyed being outdoors.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Sherrod; daughters, Johnna Joly-Justice (Terry) and Carmen Alvey (Tim), and grandchildren, Sarah, Ethan (Kayla), Grace, Leah, Lydia, and Chrissy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Katie Rust, and her siblings, Douglas Rust, Edward Rust, Dwight Rust, Nancy Kisselbaugh, and Carolyn Bray.
Cremation was chosen, and a celebration of life will be scheduled in Lewisburg, Ky. at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.