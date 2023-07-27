Bob Weakley, 94. of Guthrie, Ky., passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Spring Meadows Health Care Center in Clarksville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Cook-Webb Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Carrigan officiating. Burial followed at the Highland Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 25 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
