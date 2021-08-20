Mr. Ronald W. Davenport, age 74, of Portland, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Mr. Davenport was born Dec. 15, 1946, in Bowling Green, Ky., the son of the late Oliver and Charlotte Davenport.
Mr. Davenport is survived by his wife, Donna Davenport of Portland, Tenn.; three daughters, Rhonda Davenport of Greenbriar, Tenn., Sherri Davenport-Baldwin (Michael) of Adairville, Ky., and Kelly Davenport-Tipton of Portland, Tenn.; a brother, Jerry Davenport (Brenda) of Bowling Green, Ky.; a sister, Betty Sue Davenport-Stuart (Mike) of Bowling Green, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Phillip Baldwin, Derik Dunn, Zach Dunn, Makayla Muro, Alaina Farmer, Isabella Barnes, and Mia Barnes, and five great-grandchildren, Hadley, Layton, Jace, Reagan, and Zealand.
Along with his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Davenport, and a grandson, Justin Baldwin.
Mr. Davenport was a member of Christ Apostolic Church International in Portland, Tenn., and was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, Tenn. Burial will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Aug. 21 at Gilbert Funeral Home. Military rites will be held at the graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Pallbearers will be Derik Dunn, Zach Dunn, Phillip Baldwin, Dillan Farmer, Jimmy Carter, and Johnathon Muro.
