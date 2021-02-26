Marsha Hohl, age 67, of Russellville, Ky., passed away at her home Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Marsha was born Oct. 21, 1952, to the late Michael Hohl and Maxine Mansfield Hohl in Smyrna, Tenn. She worked as an occupational therapist at the V.A Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. Marsha enjoyed doing crafts and clothing, and textiles.
She is survived by her mother, Maxine Hohl of Russellville, Ky., and her brother, Mitchell Hohl of Louisville, Ky.
Graveside services for Marsha Hohl will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Mike Humble officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
