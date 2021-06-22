Alan Merle Scott, age 64, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky.
The Gallatin, Tenn. native was the only son of Mary Gillihan Scott and Albert Harsh Scott. The Scott family resided in Russellville, Ky. for many years before moving to Bowling Green.
Alan was a retired Gas and Oil Leasing Contractor and also was an entrepreneur of many successful business ventures.
Alan loved to fish, hunt, and cook any chance that he could get. One of his most prized records was holding the Kentucky State record for largest buck shot with a crossbow in the fall of 1988. His heart of gold and infectious smile could make anyone around him feel loved and cared for. Alan enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.
Alan is survived by his sons, Mark Alan Scott and Justin Petty Scott; daughters-in-law, Lindsey Chaffin Scott and Patin Scott; granddaughters, Presley Grace Scott and Dixie Jacqueline Scott; grandson, Jayden Roderick Scott, and 2 step-grand-children, Bryleigh Simpson and Jaxson Hood who will all cherish his memories.
Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
