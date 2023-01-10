Brooks Lynn Camp, 41, of Auburn, Ky., passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Brooks was born Oct. 28, 1981, in Bowling Green, Ky. He is preceded in death by his stepsister, Wendy Hammer from Russellville, Ky. He loved family time, camping, golfing with friends, and was always pulling pranks on everyone. There was never a dull moment when Brooks was around.
Brooks is survived by his father, Terry Lee Camp (Wanda Gower) of Auburn, Ky.; mother, Terry Lynn Alsup (Todd Francis) of Auburn, Ky.; brother, Lee Michael Camp of Auburn, Ky.; stepsister, Stephanie Hoop of West Haven, Utah; nieces and nephews, Brooklyn Camp, Billy Camp, Jackie Harris, Jasmine Boltwright, Jayden Hammer, Rylee Hammer, Gavin Hoop, and Samara Hoop.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Kenny Chyle, Bro. Nick Stamps, and Bro. David Buntz officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Condolences can be made at Kirby Funeral Services.com. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.
