Pauline “Polly” Womack, 94, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Auburn Health Care.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 27 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, March 27 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.