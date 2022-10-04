Warren Howard “Bill” Cornelius, 86, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.
He was born Saturday, July 25, 1936, the son of the late Harry Cornelius and the late Senie Joines Cornelius. He was the husband of Lois Ann Bowles Cornelius of Lewisburg, who survives.
He was a farmer, former Muhlenberg County Sheriff, and a member of Elk Lick Baptist Church.
Surviving is granddaughter, Cherie Cornelius of Lewisburg and daughter-in-law, Candice Cornelius of Lewisburg. Ky. He was predeceased by brothers, Austin Cornelius, Bob Cornelius, Darrel Cornelius, and Doyle Cornelius; sister, Wilma Yates, and son, Jeffery Cornelius.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY with Bro. Chris Odle officiating. Burial will follow in the East Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
