Yvonne Arney, age 84, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her residence.
Yvonne was born in Oklahoma on May 31, 1938, to the late Archie Chester and Susie Catherine (Long) Spence. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Russellville and was a retired 5th-grade science teacher with the Russellville Middle School.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Alton Clark Arney; her three brothers, Rayford Spence, Roy Spence, and Lloyd Spence, and her three sisters, Joy Fortenberry, Billie Patterson, and Dolores Spence.
Yvonne is survived by her sister, Lucille Sweetin Dobbs; her two sons, Casey Arney (Kelly) of Nashville, Tenn., and Keane Arney of Pensacola, Fla., and three grandchildren, Spencer Clark Arney, Margaret Mae Arney, and Douglas Booth Arney.
Funeral services for Yvonne Arney were conducted Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Mickey Meguiar officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Spencer Arney, Douglas Arney, John M. Arney, Mac Brown, Randy Parrish, and Tony McGuire. Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Bill Webb.
