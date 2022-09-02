Jacquenette Renee Shinkle, 66, of Guthrie, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Hughes officiating. A graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Oakhill Cemetery in Winslow, Ind. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. until service time.
