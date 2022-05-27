Jerry Dean Baxter, age 57, passed away at 3:36 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital following an extended illness. He had given his heart to the Lord, which he was so proud of. He was a jack of all trades and a mechanic extraordinaire.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne and John Cornelius, and his sister, Mary Ann Million.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Mike (Annette) Baxter, and Tami; sisters, Jonetta Alvarado and Jonathan Wolfenbarger, Sue (Jason) Nelson, Sherry Nelson, and Melissa Baxter. Since Jerry did not have children of his own, Kristie Baxter, Bo Baxter, Luke Baxter, Holly Baxter, Rachel (Shane) Estep, DJ Estep, Brandon Estep, James and Kaden Russell, Jonathan L’Heureux, and Barry L’Heureux, were like children to him. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Justin and Haley Nelson, Delilah and Magnolia Nelson, Nicole Browning, and Elainia Browning, Kimberly, Kenton, Aaliyah, Jacob Skaggs, Ashton and Chance Posey, Chris King and Wayne Yount.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Panther Creek State Park in the Smallman Pavilion with an all-day celebration to follow the services. Arrangements are by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 37760. Phone: 865-475-3892. Website: www.farrarfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.