Robert Charles “Bob” Ryan Jr., age 73, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Bob was born in Louisville, Ky. on June 22, 1949, to the late Robert Charles Ryan, Sr. and Cora Mae (Gray) Ryan. He was a member of the Greater Life Apostolic Church, a police officer with Russellville, Ky. for five years, and Chief of Police for Adairville, Ky. for two years. He worked for nine years with special needs children in the Simpson County School System, worked nine years with Logan County High School as a Migrant Recruiter, and worked with Walmart. Bob is a member of the Lewisburg Masonic Lodge #324, a member of the Louisville Scottish Rite, Riz-Paw Shrine Temple in Madisonville, Ky., and a past president of the Logan County Shrine Club. He is a retired United States Army veteran with over 20 years of service to his country where he earned several medals including a Purple Heart. Bob is preceded in death by a daughter Bobbie Jo Ryan; a grandchild, Michaela Ryan, and his brother, James W. Ryan.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Kaye Ryan of Russellville, Ky. and Tamala Michelle Ryan of Russellville, Ky.; three sisters, Charlotte Jean Givens (Roger) of Georgia, Beverly Van (Buddy) of Powderly, Ky., and Shirley Nokes (Rusty) of Central City, Ky.; two grandchildren, Caleb Ryan and Brittany Ramsey, and four great-grandchildren, Justice, Gabriella, Gracey Jo and Datura.
Funeral services for Bob Ryan will be conducted Friday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Marty Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will begin Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m.
