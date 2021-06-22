Joreed McGehee, age 99, of Muhlenberg County, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 20 at New Harmony General Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Evitts and Chaplin Adam Bridgeman officiating. Burial followed in the Bivins-New Harmony Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation began at the church Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until service time. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
