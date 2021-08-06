Lyn Stewart Meyers, Sr., 75, of North Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Veteran’s Administration Hospital in West Palm Beach. Fla.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 31 at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until service time.
