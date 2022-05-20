Joseph Scott Covelli, of Muskegon, Mich., passed away on May 9, 2022, at his residence. He was a former native of Russellville, Ky.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Skyler Covelli; son, Hunter Covelli of Michigan; father, Joseph Covelli of Illinois; mother, Ima Joyce Boisseau (Bobby) of Russellville; sisters, Connie Southerland (Mike) of Russellville, Kay Romans (Rick) of Morgantown, Reba Scarborough (Mike) of Tennessee, and Jodi Covelli of Illinois.; brothers, Kelly Covelli (Georgianne) of Michigan, and Bobby D. Boisseau and Ronald Boisseau both of Russellville; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Scott is preceded in death by a brother, Billy Ray Boisseau of Tennessee; grandparents, Ora and Wilbur Swallows of Russellville and Betty Matejka of Illinois, and step-grandparents, Guy and Ruby Boisseau of Russellville.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at Post Oak Church. Visitation will be at the church Sunday, May 22 from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Cremation was chosen. The final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville. Bro. Nick Stamps is officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been set up for Skyler and Hunter’s education. For more information, please visit this website: https://www.gofundme.com/education-fund-in-loving-memory-of-scotti-covelli.
