Roy Glenn Price, age 71, of Rockfield, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Glenn was born in Logan County, Ky. on Nov. 27, 1949, to the late Walter Ray and Roxie Lee (Cox) Price.
Glenn attended Cave Spring Baptist Church, formerly worked with Holley Carburetor, and retired from Stoody’s. Glenn loved his family and enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, boating, swimming, woodworking, walking, old western movies reading, and nature.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Hester Price; daughter, Melissa Towe (Darrell) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two brothers, Roger Price and Bobby Price (Vicky) both of Auburn; two sisters, Faye Haley (Shirley) and Becky Lowery (Boyce Lynn) both of Auburn, and his beloved granddog, Pearl and cat, Whitie.
Funeral services for Roy Glenn Price will be conducted Friday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Tim Haley officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m..
Pallbearers are Steve Cline, Chris Collins, Wade Wright, Trey Turner, Stephen Graham, Dakota Riddle, and Brent Young.
