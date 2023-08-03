Jean Bland Malone, 93, of Guthrie, Ky., passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Guthrie Baptist Church with Rev. Kimbrough Simmons and Rev. Dave Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will begin on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
