Nora Ann Walker, 87, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 29 at 12 p.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Visitation began Friday, May 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton and Saturday, May 29 at the church after 11 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.