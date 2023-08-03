Carroll Hughes Browning, age 84, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Carroll was born in Logan County, Ky. on March 2, 1939, to the late William “Bill” Browning and Claradelle (Hughes) Browning Rogers. Carroll was a devoted son, husband, daddy, granddaddy, and friend. He was a farmer, builder, fixer, storyteller, adventurer, and lover of Logan County, Auburn, his farms, his collections, a bargain, and his family and friends. He was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church since age 14, commissioner of East Logan Water District for nearly 40 years, served nearly 20 years on the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission, and served eight years with L.E.A.D.
Carroll is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Clifford Browning.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Ellen Browning; daughter, Sue Carol Browning of Auburn, Ky.; grandson, Carroll Browning McPherson (Layce) of Auburn, Ky.; two brothers, Thomas Earl Rogers of Auburn, Ky. and William Dean Browning (Teresa) of Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services for Carroll Browning were conducted Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Haven, 141 North Lincoln Street in Auburn, Ky. at 3 p.m. with Brian White and Harris Dockins officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began on Monday, July 31 at the Haven from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 3 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are William Arthur McPherson, Eldon Ray Hughes, Charles Hughes, Danny Hughes, William Wren Orndorff, Connor Cash, Jimmy Wright, Marlin Miller, and Jonathan Hughes. Honorary pallbearers are the Auburn graduating Class of 1957.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Gideons or to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.