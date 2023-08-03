Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.