Bill Sansom, age 91, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home.
Bill was a Logan County native born Nov. 25, 1929, to the late John Ryland Sansom, Sr., and Virginia Wade Sansom. He had worked in insurance sales for American General for 29 years, was a member of the Russellville Lions Club, was a United States Navy veteran, and was a member of First Baptist Church, 6th and Main Streets, Russellville for 74 years where he also served as Deacon. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. R. Sansom.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois Jean Sansom; one son, William Scott Sansom of Russellville, Ky.; one daughter, Tracey Lynn Barker and husband Page of Schochoh, Ky.; one brother, Lloyd Sansom of Bowling Green, Ky.; three grandchildren, Beth Yates, Laura Barker, Lee Barker, and wife Kelsey, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Bill Sansom will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 6th and Main Streets with Bro. Joe Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. and lasting until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Lee Barker, Page Barker, Mark Sansom, Larry Sansom, Brent Summers, and Keith McReynolds.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the church.
