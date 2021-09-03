Barbara Ann Page, age 73, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 01, 2021, at her home.
Barbara was born in Logan County, Ky. on Oct. 24, 1947, to the late Roy and Ruby Evelyn (Murphy) Cox. She was a member of the Center Baptist Church and employed with Dollar General Store as a cashier.
Barbara is preceded in death by her brother, Floyce Cox, and three sisters, Wilma Hoyle, Betty Cox, and Lee Omer Cornett.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tommy Page; a son, Thomas Keith Page (Heather) of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Stephanie Brogan (Brian) of Russellville and Amanda Jenkins (Joseph) of Auburn; a sister, Bea Taylor of Spencer, Va., and six grandchildren.
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Page will be conducted Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Nick Stamps officiating. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Sept. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kayla Scruggs and Joni Arnold with Hosparus for all there special care they gave to Barbara in her time of need.
