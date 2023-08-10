Steven Barclay Riley, 68, of Bowling Green, Ky., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, at his home.
The Bowling Green native was born June 28, 1955, to the late Barclay and Marilyn McKinley Riley. Steve was a Christian and attended Greenwood Park Church of Christ in Bowling Green, Ky. He was a graduate of David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., and grew up at Potter Children’s Home where his father was superintendent. Steve worked as a CPA in Brentwood and Nashville, Tenn. He was a loving father and son and “Grandpa Wildcat” to his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Matt Riley (Martha) and Beth Bell (Kevin) both of Olmstead, Ky.; grandchildren, Morgan, Monroe, and McKinley Riley; siblings, Mary Linda Moore (Ken) of Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., Tom Riley (Anne) of Madrid, Spain, Joe Neal Riley (Andrea) of Rome, Ga., and Sara Boyd (Chad) of Franklin, Tenn., and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ in Russellville, Ky. from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Burial will take place in Belmont Cemetery in Allensville, Ky. at a later date. Cremation was chosen and J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
