David M. Allen, age 73, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home. He was a Logan County native born July 10, 1948, to the late Curtis Bailey Allen and Louise Ramsey Allen. He was a United States Navy veteran, a farmer, and worked in maintenance for the Carpenter Company. He was a member of the Living Word Church and was a pilot. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Brian Parker.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wanda Faye Allen; one son, Michael Allen and wife Samantha of Adairville, Ky.; one daughter, Edie Allen McNutt and husband Jason of Smyrna, Tenn.; four brothers, Jerry Allen and wife Becky of Ashland, Ky., Gary Allen and wife Kay of Adairville, Ky., Ronnie Allen and wife Kathy of Adairville, Ky., and Mark Allen and wife Peggy of Adairville, Ky., and five grandchildren, Lindsay Allen, Emma Allen, John Allen, Lily Ann McNutt, and Lincoln McNutt.
Funeral services for David M. Allen were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Don White officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, April 27 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Allen, Joel Smith, Connor Barnes, Ronnie Wood, Ricky Wright, Gabriel Stallings, Andrew Vargas, and Michael Hunt.
