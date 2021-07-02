Roger Allen Williams, 67, of Auburn, passed away June 25, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 28 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Johnny Fuller officiating. Burial followed in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation began Monday, June 28 from 11 a.m. until service time.
