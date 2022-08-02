Mrs. Rhoda C. Yoder, age 81 years, 11 days, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was born on July 17, 1941, to the late Christian W. and Anna Miller Yoder in Virginia Beach, Virginia Mrs. Rhoda was a member of the Plainview Mennonite Church in Kentucky.
Services for Rhoda Yoder were held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Plainview Mennonite Church in Auburn, Ky. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her three sons: David and Dorothy Yoder of Oskaloosa, Kansas, Lonnie and Violet Yoder of Hanover, Indiana and Timothy and Clara Yoder of Auburn, Kentucky; four daughters: Rosanna and Elmer Yoder of Montezuma, Georgia, Elva and Wayne Overholt of Russellville, Kentucky, Christina and Kevin Miller of Scranton, Kansas, and Melissa and Steve Miller of Auburn, Kentucky; two brothers; Marvin and Fannie Yoder and Chris Jr. and Edna Yoder of Georgia; four sisters; Arlene and Sam Nisly of Alabama, Cora Nisly of Kansas, Elva and Ray Byler of Tennessee, and Mandy and Paul Yoder of Georgia. She also leaves behind forty-four grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry of 56 years in March 2018.
Friends may sign the online guestbook and express condolences to the family at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.com
Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia was entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.