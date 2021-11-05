Elvira Marie Parker, age 96, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was a Logan County native born Nov. 30, 1924, to the late James Gilliam and Minnie Lyons Gilliam. She was a homemaker and a member of O’Roark Methodist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Randolph Mallory and Robert Parker; sons, Randall Steve Mallory and Connard Darrell Mallory, and grandson, Timothy Fuqua.
She is survived by one son, Barry Mallory and wife Vetra of Franklin, Ky.; three daughters, Gloria Fuqua of Franklin, Ky., Debbie Davenport and husband Buddy of Woodburn, Ky., and Donna Thomas of Russellville, Ky.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Elvira Marie Parker will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Whittaker officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Roark Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Darrell Mallory, Barry Joe Mallory, Swain Hurt, Jimmy Fuqua, Hunter Mallory, and Logan Mallory. Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Grace and Robert Parks.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
