Roberta Eugenia Lack, age 80, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Eugenia was born in Logan County, Ky. on April 30, 1942, to the late Erskine Eugene and Roberta Virginia (Hines) Shrum. She was a member of the Guptons Grove Baptist Church and retired from Red-Kap where she was a seamstress. She is preceded in death by her husband, Otis Elmer Lack, and her brother, Erskine Earl Shrum.
Eugenia is survived by her son Mike Lack (Cindy) of Franklin, Ky.; daughter, Lisa Watkins of Russellville, Ky.; two sisters, Betty Johnson (Charles) of Russellville, Ky. and Alleyne VanCleave (Obie) of Auburn, Ky.; six grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Gregory (Corey), Elizabeth Cochran (Justin), Caleb Lack (Taylor), Nathan Watkins (Alexandra), Michelle Jenkins (Christian), and Kaden Lack, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Roberta Eugenia Lack were conducted Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Jerry Gifford officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Nathan Watkins, Josh Holman, Caleb Lack, Corey Gregory, Kaden Lack, and Cristian Jenkins.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Gideons.
