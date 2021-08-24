Billy Wesley McGhee, 83, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Ind.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at West Side Church of Christ in Elkton with Doug Gregory officiating. Burial followed in the McPherson Cemetery. Visitation began at the church Monday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until service time.
