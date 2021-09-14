Dale Verne Currier, 84, of Elkton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Hearthstone Place in Elkton.
There will be a private memorial service. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 9:47 pm
