Glenn Allen, 76, of Springfield, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with his grandson, Dakota Norris officiating. The family received friends on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Glenn was born on Jan. 25, 1946, in Russellville, Ky. to the late Emerson Knox and Marie Etheridge Allen. He previously worked for Don Porter Equipment, Keith Circle Steel, and then became the owner and operator of Glenn Allen Service and Repair. Glenn could tell you anything you needed to know and more about a Massey Ferguson. He was a longtime member of Mt. Denson Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Glenn enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors, old war movies, watching his birdfeeders, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed listening to gospel and country music, especially the Gaither’s, George Jones, and Elvis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Cottrell, and by his brother, Van Allen.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joy Fyke Allen of Springfield, Tenn.; his daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Chucky Norris of Springfield, Tenn., and Holly and Craig Martin of Huntsville, Ala.; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jackie and Cindy Allen of Franklin, Ky., Chris and Michelle Allen of Franklin, Ky., and Trevor and Ashley Reddick of Kodak, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Brandy (David) Dorman, Charlsie Norris, Dakota (Amanda) Norris, Tylar Allen, Dakota (BJ) Allen, Weston, Addison, and Hudson Reddick, and Aleczander Martin; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Wynn (Gayle) Allen; his sisters, Connie Allen and Rita Archer, and his sisters-in-law, Glenda Allen and Patsy Fyke.
Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
