James Cox, age 96, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home.
James was a Logan County native born Aug. 25, 1924, to the late Philip Cox and Mary Ruth Campbell Cox. He was a farmer and also worked for Browns Tobacco Warehouse for many years. He was a member of Dripping Spring Baptist Church since 1939. He served there as Deacon since 1950, treasurer from 1957 to 1995, song leader from 1954 to 2004, and served in various other capacities in the church. He was an original member of the Cavaliers Gospel Quartet and was a United States Army veteran.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Hershell Cox.
James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Juanita Cropper Cox; two sons, Michael Cox and wife Sue Ann of Franklin, Tenn. and Keith Cox and wife Sharon of Russellville, Ky.; one daughter, Cheryl Cox Goley of Russellville, Ky.; one brother, Dan Cox of Russellville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Jeremy Cox and wife Jennifer, Byron Cox, Brittany Coleman and husband Chris, and Ryan Cox, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for James Cox will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. at Dripping Spring Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Noffsinger and Bro. Mike Stacey officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 12 p.m. until the service hour at 3 p.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Brown, Timmy Shackelford, Ethan Holloway, Adam Holloway, Kevin Bush, and Michael Rodgers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dripping Spring Baptist Church Building Fund.
