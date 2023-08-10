Wendall Terry Thomas, 82, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Hospice House of Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Br. Pete Coleman and Bro. Johnny Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
