Joane Russell, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Russell was a Logan County native born Feb. 28, 1933, to the late Walter Lee Hollingsworth and Virginia Bell Nealy Hollingsworth. She was a teacher at Stevenson Elementary for 35 years, graduated from Western Kentucky University, and was a member of the Red Oak Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Eddy Russell; one son, Robin Russell and wife Teresa of Russellville, Ky.; one sister, Betty Sue Kemp and husband Bob of Russellville, Ky.; two grandchildren, Ryan Russell of Lexington, Ky. and Tara Stivers of Georgetown, Ky., and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Stivers, Nate Stivers, and Ben Stivers.
Funeral services for Joane Russell will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. at the Red Oak United Methodist Church with Bro. Mike Humble and Bro. Adrian Cavannah officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. until the service hour of 12 p.m. Please observe CDC Guidelines of six feet social distancing and wearing of face coverings. Summers & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Red Oak Grove Cemetery fund. Envelopes will be available at the church.
