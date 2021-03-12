Sue Carolyn (Cauley) Hullett, age 75, of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Russellville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Sue was born in Logan County, Ky. on Nov. 27, 1945, to the late Thomas Edward and Shelley Carolyn (Barger) Cauley. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brandenburg, Ky., a Kentucky Colonel, and an avid UK fan. She enjoyed all types of games and made that a tradition with her family. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Sue is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Ray Hullett, and her two brothers, Tom Cauley and Terry Cauley.
Sue is survived by her husband of 57 years, C. Ray Hullett of Elizabethtown, Ky.; a son, Terry Hullett (Bev) of Elizabethtown, Ky.; a daughter, Kim Kessinger (David) of Vine Grove, Ky.; two granddaughters, Shelley Ivie and Olivia Kessinger both of Brandenburg, Ky., and her beloved dog, Benji.
Funeral services for Sue Hullett will be conducted Thursday, March 11 at 3 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Steve Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Thursday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
