Mabel Burden Dockery, age 105, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on July 13, 2023, at the Creekwood Nursing Home in Russellville, Ky.
Mabel was born March 20, 1918, to the late Benjamin Franklin “B.F.” Burden and wife, Rosa Della Burden in Beaver Dam, Ky. She was a Pastor’s wife for over 40 years. She was a Sunday School teacher at the age of 12 because she was such an excellent reader and Bible scholar. Throughout her lifetime, she taught in Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and many Study Course classes at several different locations in Kentucky and was an active member of the WMU. She and her husband, Eldon, were regular attendees at Ridgecrest Baptist summer camps and evangelistic conferences. In past years, she enjoyed the Russellville Senior Center. In her later years, she enjoyed playing various board games which was a challenge for anyone to beat.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rev. E.C. Dockery; her daughter, Nancy Lee Ferrell; her brothers, Wavie Burden, Homer Burden, and Gardner Burden, and her sisters, Blanche Daniel, Lottie Morris, and Alma Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Joseph W. Dockery (Harriette) of Tucsan, Ariz.; her four grandchildren, Joseph W. Dockery, Jr. (Kim) of Dallas, Texas, Shannon Blair of Campbellsville, Ky., Chris Messick (Nadine) of New Brunswick, Canada, and Catherine James (Don) of Tucson, Ariz.; son-in-law, Wendell Ferrell of South Carolina; 19 grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by very close personal friends, some calling her their “Second Mother” or “Mama Mabel.”
Funeral services for Mabel Dockery were conducted on Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Andrew Huffingham, Bro. Wilbur Powell, and Bro. Ron Wells officiating. Burial followed at the Belmont Cemetery in Todd County, Ky. Visitation began on Wednesday, July 19 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, Russellville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 344, Russellville, KY 42276, or to the Eliza Broadus Kentucky State Missions in care of Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Russellville, KY 42276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.