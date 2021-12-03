Doris Esther Weber, age 79, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her home.
Doris was born in Lexington, Ky. on June 15, 1942, to the late Woodward Ward Bentley and Grace Wilson (Wells) Bentley. She is a member of the Russellville United Methodist Church and a minister’s wife.
Doris is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Wilson Bentley.
Doris is survived by her husband of 56 and a half years, Rev. John Weber and two daughters,
Jonetta Dawn Weber-Carini (Bob) of Louisville, Ky. and Jennifer Lounette Creak (Steven) of Russellville, Ky.
Graveside services for Doris Weber were conducted Thursday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Elizaville Cemetery in Elizaville, Ky. with the Rev. John Weber officiating. There will be no visitation. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of
the arrangements. The family asks to please
make donations to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.