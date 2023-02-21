Virginia Ann Pursley, 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at Green Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Dawson and Bro. Donnie Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Price Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
