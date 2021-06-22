Charles (Charlie) Cooper Ray, 62, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hospice of Southern KY.
Celebration of life services will be held Tuesday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services in Russellville with Brent Crabtree officiating. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.