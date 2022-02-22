Brenda Jean Clark, age 67, of Russellville, Ky passed away in the Owensboro Health Hospital in Greenville, Ky. on Feb. 11, 2022.
Brenda was born Jan. 8, 1955, to the late Artis Logan Clark and late Ruth Logan Clark in Logan County, Ky. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Edwin and Allie P. Clark; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Cordie Keeton, and God-nephew, James Camron Sanders.
She is survived by her brothers, Brents Clark and wife Toyia of Hertford, N.C. and Jeff Clark and wife Sherry of Lewisburg, Ky.; aunt, Jean Gragg; niece, Jessica Paige Clark of Hertford, N.C.; step-nieces, Tina Gonzales Hersey of VA Beach, Va. and Jamie Odell of Hampton, Va.; great-nieces, Mariah Clark of Hertford, N.C., Kylie Clark of Hertford, N.C., and Leia Anderson of Rosewood, Ky., and great-nephew, Jaden Clark of Hertford, N.C.
A visitation will be held for Brenda Jean Clark Feb. 18 from 5-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Funeral Home to help with the funeral. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
