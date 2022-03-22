Margaret Ann Walker, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home.
Margaret was born in Frankfort, Ky. on Feb. 12, 1935, to the late James Buford and Eura Mae (Wyatt) Hoskins. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and retired from Williams, Walker, and Horton Accounting firm where she worked with her husband John. She was a member of the Russellville Country Club, an avid golfer, loved flowers, birds, cooking, nature, and keeping up with investments and current events.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Lewis Walker, and two brothers, James Buford Hoskins and William Wyatt Hoskins (Eleanor). She is survived by her nieces and nephews, John Hoskins, Marissa Hoskins, Jeffrey Walker, Kathy W. Fish, Mike Walker, Jennifer W. Bartlett, Cindy Christensen, and Lori Deaton.
Funeral services for Margaret Ann Walker will be conducted Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 23 from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
The family requests donations are made to the Logan County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
