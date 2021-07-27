Mary Margaret Coles, age 79, of the Bucksville Community, Auburn, Ky., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Mary was born in Logan County, Ky. on Dec. 11, 1941, to the late William Curtis and Annie Mattie Mazel (Minton) Coles. She was a member of the Gasper River Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She retired from Auburn Hosiery Mill and formerly worked with Grahams Manufacturing and Cutler-Hammer. Mary had five generations including nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her four brothers, James Coles, Tommy Coles, Mendel Coles, and Mitchell Coles; her sister, Annie Mae Johnson, and a niece, Sheila DeBerry.
Mary is survived by nephews, David and Karla Coles of Auburn, Mike Johnson of Auburn, and Larry Greer and Jackie of Lewisburg; niece, Sherry Fuller (Phil) of Auburn, and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mary Coles will be conducted Tuesday, July 27 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Kenny Gregory and Bro Wesley Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bucksville Cemetery. Visitation began Monday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 27 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Chad Fuller, Zach Fuller, Avery Fuller, Bobby Hunt, Houston Hunt, Dalyn Chapman, Shane Johnson, Kristopher Coles, and Hoy Grimes.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Bucksville Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
