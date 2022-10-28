Rita Austin Hurt, age 66, of Franklin, Ky., a Russellville native, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Rita was born in Logan County, Ky. on June 23, 1956, to the late Clarence Edward and Lois Regina (Johnson) Austin. She is a member of Cornerstone Church and owner and operator of Cash In A Flash.
Rita is survived by her husband of 24 years, David Hurt; three daughters, Jennifer Miller (Mike), Kim Long (Larry), and Ashley Johnson (Jeff), all of Russellville; a sister, Dafnel DeVasier (Johnny) of Bowling Green, Ky., and seven grandchildren, Joshua (Megan), Jacob (Jenna), Jillian, Brennon, Kayden, Alivia, and Kerrihana.
Funeral services for Rita Austin Hurt were conducted Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Steve Reed officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Joshua Whittemore, Jacob Whittemore, Kayden Miller, Mark Cowan, Scot Celsor, and Mason Parker.
The family asks that donations be made to the Dripping Spring Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry or to Best Friends Animal Rescue.
